A total of three people were killed and nine others injured as a rocket hit a house in the central Afghan Wardak Province, the Pahjwok news agency reported.

According to the Pahjwok news agency, a wedding party was underway in the house.

Another incident happened in the eastern Afghan province of Logar, the Afghan 1TV channel reported on Sunday.

Two Afghan officials died as the vehicle that they were travelling in was hit by a bomb.