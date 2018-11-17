A Syrian army unit clashed with a terrorist group which infiltrated towards a military point near al-Sarmaniya town in Hama northwestern countryside.

“A terrorist group tried to sneak towards one of our advanced military points near al-Saymaniya town,” a military source said in a statement to SANA. “The point’s personnel confronted the terrorists and inflicted heavy losses on them, killing and injuring the attacking group’s members.

“The direct clash with terrorists left some of our army members wounded and a number of martyrs,” added the source.

Meanwhile, terrorist groups belonging to the so-called “al-Ezza Brigades” and others continued their attempts to infiltrate into military points, safe villages and towns in the northern countryside of Hama to attack them along the demilitarized zone and on its sides in frequent violation.

SANA reporter said that “al-Ezza Brigades”-linked terrorists continued their attacks by sniper fire and bursts of heavy and medium machineguns fire at military points on the outskirts of the demilitarized zone in Hama northern and northwestern countryside in parallel with monitoring terrorist groups’ movements while trying to infiltrate from several directions towards the military points.

The reporter said that the army units responded to the terrorists’ attempts with appropriate weapons, inflicting heavy losses upon them and forcing them to flee away towards the positions from which they infiltrated.

The military units centered in the area are responding to the breaches of the agreement on the demilitarized zone with light weapons as part of warning messages to terrorist groups to stop infiltration attempts, the reporter added.

An army unit centered in Tel Bazam in the far north of Hama city targeted with precise bombardments a terrorist group liked to “al-Ezza Brigades” while opening sniper fire from the direction of Mourek towards the army points in the area. The precise bombardments left losses in the terrorists’ ranks.

Source: SANA