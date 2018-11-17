Russian Soyuz-FG launch vehicle lifted off from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan on Friday for the first time since the failed launch in October, a Sputnik correspondent reported from Russia’s Mission Control Center outside Moscow.

The rocket will put the Progress MS-10 space freighter carrying 2.5 metric tons of supplies on a trajectory toward the International Space Station (ISS).

The Progress spacecraft is expected to reach the ISS in two days and is scheduled to dock with the space outpost at 22:30 Moscow time (19:30 GMT) on Sunday. It will be docked with the ISS until March 2019.

A new Soyuz-FG launch comes after a rocket carrying Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin and NASA astronaut Nick Hague malfunctioned about two minutes after the liftoff on October 11, sending their escape capsule into a steep fall back to Earth. They were not harmed.

Russia suspended all space launches following the incident.

