Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump discussed in phone talks on Friday the conflict in Syria, the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and bilateral relations, the press service of the Turkish leader reported.

“Our president held phone talks with US President Donald Trump this evening. In addition to bilateral relations, they discussed the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, the investigation into FETO [the organization of Turkish opposition preacher Fethullah Gulen] and the situation in Syria, in particular, the fight against terrorism there,” the press service said in a statement.

According to the statement, Erdogan and Trump agreed that all aspects of Khashoggi’s murder must be uncovered.

The presidency said they discussed the rapid completion of a roadmap in Syria’s Manbij.

Erdogan also conveyed to Trump Turkey’s expectation that the United States would end its support for the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, the presidency said, an issue that has long infuriated Ankara and strained ties between the NATO allies.

