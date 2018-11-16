The spokesman for the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Thursday that five out of 14 Iranian border guards who were recently abducted by Takfiri terrorists near common borders, are likely to be freed soon.

General Ramezan Sharif said on Thursday that according to the Pakistani side, the terrorists have agreed to release five of the border guards in the first stage.

Currently, none of the border guards have been freed, he said, adding that the IRGC is after securing the release of all of them.

Since the first day of the incident, the IRGC has been pursuing the issue seriously, the spokesman stressed, according to Tasnim news agency.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference in the northern city of Qazvin on Thursday, IRGC Commander Major General Jaafari also said the abducted border guards will be freed but it will take time.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Commander of the IRGC Ground Force Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour recently traveled to Pakistan as part of efforts to secure their release.

Pakistani-based terrorists kidnapped 14 Iranian forces at a border post in Mirjaveh region in Sistan and Balouchestan province on October 15.

Iranian military forces along the southeastern border areas are frequently attacked by terrorist groups coming from Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Tehran has frequently asked the two neighbors to step up security at the common border to prevent terrorist attacks on Iranian forces.

