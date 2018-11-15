Al-Manar TV Channel called for participating in an event of solidarity with Al-Aqsa TV whose headquarters in Gaza was destroyed by the Israeli enemy during its recent aggression on the blockaded Strip.

The event is scheduled to be held at Al-Manar TV headquarters in Haret Hreik on Friday at 13:00 p.m.

The Zionist enemy launched a two-day aggression on Gaza before surrendering to a ceasefire with the Palestinian resistance who fired hundreds of missiles on the Zionist settlements in response.

Source: Al-Manar English Website