The US Treasury introduced sanctions against 17 Saudi nationals over their suspected roles in the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a spokesperson has said.

Earlier, an informed source told Reuters that the sanctions would include restrictions on Saud al-Qahtani, a former top aide to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, as well as Mohammad Alotaibi, Consul General at Saudi Arabia’s Istanbul consulate.

Earlier in the day, the Saudi prosecutor general’s office demanded the death penalty for five individuals suspected of ordering Khashoggi’s murder and carrying it out. If convicted, the suspects will be beheaded. Saudi authorities detained 21 individuals over the incident, with 11 of them charged since then.

Source: Sputnik