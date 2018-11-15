Scores of Saudi-led mercenaries were killed in IED explosions in the Yemeni province of Al-Jawf and on the Western Coast, according to local sources.

The Saudi warplanes raided civilian areas in Hodeidah.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Manar English Website