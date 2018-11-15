The intelligence forces of Hamas resistance movement in Gaza managed to arrest a number of traitors who helped the Zionist military unit to infiltrate eastern Khan Younis last Sunday night.

Hamas sources told Al-Akhbar Lebanese daily that the resistance group’s intelligence units, in cooperation with the local government’s security forces launched an intensive campaign to uncover the traitors who assisted the Zionist infiltration force in eastern Khan Younis, adding that several of the betrayers were arrested and confessed they had been working for the Israeli security agency- Shin Bet.

The sources added that the arrested traitors confessed their involvement in assisting the Israeli infiltration force, noting that Hamas intelligence employed technical means to arrest the agents who could have never been suspected.

Elite Israeli occupation soldiers crossed the border into Gaza on Sunday in a civilian car in a special operation to assassinate Hamas commander prompting an exchange of fire between Zionist soldiers and the Palestinian resistance fighters who later uncovered them.

According to Hamas resistance group, the Israeli unit was unmasked, prompting air forces to come to its aid and extract the troops from the territory.

The military situation after that incident was escalated by the Zionist enemy which raided several positions in Gaza, eliciting the Palestinian resistance factions’ response.

During a two-day confrontation, the Palestinian resistance fired hundreds of missiles, including heavy-headed ones, obliging the enemy to surrender to a ceasefire which maintains a new balance-of-fear formula between the occupation entity and the resistance.

Source: Al-Manar English Website