Four Israeli occupation police officers were wounded in a stabbing attack in in occupied Al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Israeli media reported that the occupation police fired at the Palestinian attacker, injuring him.

The stabbing operation took place at the entrance of the Oz Police Station in the so-called neighborhood of Armon HaNatziv, south of Al-Quds.

Occupation police said the attacker arrived at the entrance to the police station and attacked three officers, lightly injuring them. He was shot and seriously injured.

“During the scuffle a fourth officer was lightly hurt by shrapnel as others shot at the attacker,” Times of Israel reported.

The Israeli media outlet also said that the attacker was arrested and “security was being heightened” in the area.