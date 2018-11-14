A super-wealthy member of the Bahraini royal family has been accused of reneging on a promise to pay $35m (£27m) to meet 26 Bollywood stars for whom he had an “unbridled desire and fantasy”, according to an article posted by the Guardian.

“A London court heard that Sheikh Hamad Isa Ali al-Khalifa, a cousin of the billionaire king of Bahrain and nephew of the country’s deputy prime minister, had agreed to pay an Egyptian middle man $1.5m for setting up each meeting plus a bonus payment of $500,000 for each third meeting.”

“The middle man, Ahmed Adel Abdallah Ahmed, is suing the sheikh claiming that he pulled out of the deal after handing over just $3m. Ahmed is suing for breach of contract and $20.9m in damages.”

“Sheikh Khalifa denies promising to pay millions to meet the Bollywood stars, including Miss World 1994 Aishwarya Rai and Slumdog Millionaire star Anil Kapoor. He admits he was “very enthusiastic at the prospect” of meeting the actors but said he expected to be charged ‘$30,000 to $50,000 for private meetings’.”

Source: The Guardian