Syrian President Bashar al-Assad hailed the steadfastness of citizens of Sweida who were freed last month after being held by ISIL terrorists.

As he received them on Tuesday, President Assad congratulated the liberated citizens and their families expressing confidence that their abduction, and in spite of the brutality of ISIL terrorists, will make them more strong, SANA news agency reported.

“The steadfastness of the abductees and their families, their strength and patience during the time of abduction from one side, and the determination of the army heroes, some of them have sacrificed their soul to liberate the abductees-women and children-from the other side, will be a lesson in patriotism and national act,” the Syrian leader said.

“Patriotism won’t be through words only, but through action, and the most superior degrees of patriotism is to defend homeland, and anyone who failed to meet this duty will bear the responsibility of victims who were killed during this terrorist war on Syria, with one of its painful chapters the attack of ISIL terrorists on villages of Sweida eastern countryside,” President Assad said.

He noted that the Syrian government has put the mission pf liberating those abductees on top of its priorities, whatever the price was.

For their part, the freed abductees and their families thanked President Assad for their liberation, hailing sacrifices of Syrian army soldiers in this context.

They affirmed that they “will remain loyal to blood of the martyrs” who passed away while trying to liberate the abductees, “expressing confidence in the victory of the army heroes” in the war of defending Syria and defeating terrorism, according to SANA.

