Gazans on Tuesday celebrated victory after reaching a truce that saw an end to the Israeli aggression which lasted for two days and deterred by Palestinian resistance.

Shortly after the Egypt-mediated ceasefire was announced on Tuesday night, Palestinians took to streets across the besieged enclave.

Chanting pro-resistance slogans, Palestinians staged marches and rode about Gaza’s streets with car convoys to celebrate the resistance’s steadfastness against Israeli aggression.

Gazans also marched near Hamas’ Al-Aqsa TV building, voicing solidarity with the resistant media outlet which was totally destroyed by Israeli strikes a day earlier.

Palestinian Resistance Factions Joint Operation Room announced earlier on Tuesday that the Egyptian mediation efforts resulted in concluding a ceasefire between the Zionist enemy and the resistance in Gaza.

The various factions expressed commitment to the truce as long as the occupation entity halts its hostilities.

Seven Palestinians were martyred and more than 30 others were injured by Israeli strikes. On the other hand, three Israelis were killed and dozens others were wounded as the resistance retaliated by firing more than 460 rockets onto occupied territories.

