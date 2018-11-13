British and EU negotiators have reached a framework Brexit agreement that will be examined by the UK cabinet at an emergency meeting Wednesday, Prime Minister Theresa May’s office said.

“Cabinet will meet at 2:00 pm (1400 GMT) tomorrow (Wednesday) to consider the draft agreement the negotiating teams have reached in Brussels, and to decide on next steps,” Downing Street said in a statement.

A European source said a technical agreement had been struck but still needed political approval both on the British and European sides.

Source: AFP