Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman may lose much of his powers, and King Salman bin Abdul Aziz wants to restrain his son’s decision-making powers, reported the Financial Times quoting Western officials.

The Financial Times published yesterday an article revealing that Mohammad bin Salman’s authority is under threat as he faces domestic attempts to curtail his power, following Khashoggi’s murder at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

Western officials have described Prince Mohammad bin Salman as a reckless, power-hungry young man who strives to reign over the entire country and the broader region.

The British newspaper pointed out that King Salman has already reduced his son’s enthusiastic support for the U.S. plan for peace in the Middle East, also known as “Deal of the Century”.

However, one person, close to the government, denied plans in this regard.

Western powers are now seeking to exploit the crown prince’s weakness to secure concessions, including pushing for peace in Yemen and an end to the embargo on western ally Qatar, confirmed the Financial Times.

“We want action on human rights, prisoners,” said one western official. “Everyone would like to see progress on Yemen, for the kingdom to make something happen.”

The US will stop the “inflight refueling” for the campaign of airstrikes in the Saudi-led coalition’s war that has pushed Yemen to the brink of famine.

Source: Financial Times