The Palestinian resistance has again proved that its military power can deter the Israeli arrogance and aggression as the Egyptian efforts to end the recent escalation in Gaza attained their goal.

Palestinian Resistance Factions Joint Operation Room stated that the Egyptian endeavor resulted in concluding a ceasefire between the Zionist enemy and the resistance in Gaza, knowing that the various factions expressed commitment to the truce as long as the occupation entity halts its hostilities.

The Zionist occupation authorities confirmed the ceasefire and decided to release the Palestinian prisoner Sheikh Khodr Adnan, without identifying the location of the release.

The Israeli military reported that the Palestinian resistance fired 460 missiles from Gaza at the Zionist settlements in the Strip’s vicinity.

Seven Palestinians were martyred and several of others were injured by the recent Israeli escalation. On the other hand, three Zionist settlers were killed and dozens of others were wounded by the Palestinian response.

The following video shows Palestinian rockets being fired from Gaza at the Zionist settlements:

Source: Al-Manar English Website