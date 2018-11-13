Palestinian media outlets quote Egyptian sources as saying that a ceasefire in Gaza has been officially concluded – Al-Manar TV Lebanon
Tuesday - November 13, 2018
Gaza: Resistance Threatens to Expand Rocket Fire in Second Day of Israeli Aggression
Saudi Intelligence Discussed Killings of Iranian “Enemies”: NYT
Larijani: Trump Not Familiar with History, Needs Advice
Khashoggi Murder Complicates US-Arab Alliance against Iran
The Unpublished Pieces behind Hariri’s Abduction Story in Saudi Arabia
Zarif: US’ “Butcher Clients” Spending Billions to Bomb Civilians in Yemen
Turkish Police Find Hydrofluoric Acid at Saudi Consul’s Home
Baby Amal Starved to Death as a Result of Saudi-led Coalition War on Yemen
MBS Talks about ‘Warming’ Relations with ‘Israel’, Asks to Keep Issue Secret: Interview
Dozens of Saudi-led Forces Killed, Injured in Yemen’s Western Coast
Palestinian media outlets quote Egyptian sources as saying that a ceasefire in Gaza has been officially concluded
27 mins ago
November 13, 2018
Comments
Saudi warplanes raid Yemen’s Hodeidah, killing 8 civilians
Israeli cabinet approves further military operations to strike Hamas, without reaching a comprehensive war
Palestinian resistance fire again a number of missiles at zio0nist settlements in Gaza vicinity: Al-Manar
