Donald Trump on Tuesday launched another attack against Emmanuel Macron over the French president’s call for a European army, a proposal the US leader earlier had dubbed “insulting.”

“Emmanuel Macron suggests building its own army to protect Europe against the U.S., China and Russia. But it was Germany in World Wars One & Two – How did that work out for France?” Trump tweeted.

“They were starting to learn German in Paris before the U.S. came along,” Trump said. “Pay for NATO or not!”

