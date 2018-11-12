Western Anbar Unit in Iraq’s Hashd Shaabi announced on Monday that 20 ISIL terrorists were killed or injured as the paramilitary forces targeted gatherings of Takfiri militants in the Syrian side.

The unit’s commander Qassem Muslehi said “Hashd’s missiles accurately hit areas of Al-Marashda, Mozan, Soussa and Upper Al-Baghouz, targeting field hospital, arms depot and several posts belonging to ISIL.”

“Credible sources confirmed that the rocket fire destroyed the field hospital, killing att least 13 terrorists and injuring 7 others.”

