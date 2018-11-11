Arab and foreign activists demonstrated next to the Saudi embassy in Brussels in protest of the ongoing US-Saudi war on Yemen.

Labeling Saudi as a terrorist state, the demonstrators condemned the war on the impoverished country which, as a result, is witnessing the worst humanitarian crisis throughout history.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Manar English Website