World leaders arrived at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on Sunday under steady rain for a ceremony to mark the centenary of the end of World War I, AFP reporters said.

French President Emmanuel Macron led dozens of heads of state and government, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on foot towards the war memorial at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who are attending the commemorations, were not visible in the cortege.

