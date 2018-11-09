Saudi dissident critic journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed on October 2 in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, might have lost his life for disclosing Riyadh’s funding of an anti-Iran UK-based TV channel, the British daily Guardian’s correspondent suggests.

In a report on Oct. 2, on the exact same day that Khashoggi was assassinated in a premeditated murder, The Guardian disclosed that Saudi Arabia funnels $250 million to Iran International TV Channel through a secretive offshore entity and a company whose director was a Saudi Arabian businessman with close links to bin Salman.

In a tweet on Friday, The Guardian correspondent, Saeed Kamali Dehghan atributed Khashoggi’s murder to disclosing the Saudi funding.

“I can confirm that Jamal Khashoggi was killed because of speaking to me on the phone from Istanbul in the morning on 26 September, revealing that London-based Iran International TV was funded by Mohammad Bin Salman and Saud al-Qahtani.”

Praising as “brave act” the disclosure of Guardian correspondent, Saeed Kamali Dehghan, Baeidinejad said “the relevant authorities are aware of possible threats to the Guardian correspondent and the embassy is also in contact with them.”

