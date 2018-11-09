Russia’s foreign ministry summoned Austria’s ambassador on Friday after Vienna demanded an explanation over suspicions that a retired Austrian colonel had spied for Moscow, Russian news agencies reported.

“The Austrian ambassador will be called in Friday to the Russian foreign ministry,” a foreign ministry official told AFP.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said earlier the recently retired officer, who he did not name, may have carried out spying activities since the 1990s.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl has summoned the Russian charge d’affaires over the matter and cancelled an upcoming trip to Russia.

