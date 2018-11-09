Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Washington’s “butcher clients” are spending billions to bomb civilian targets in Yemen, noting that the US is responsible for crimes against humanity in the impoverished Arab country.

“You know what @SecPompeo? It’s the Yemenis themselves who’re responsible for famine they’re facing. They should’ve simply allowed your butcher clients—who spend billions on bombing school buses & “millions to mitigate this risk”–to annihilate them w/o resisting. #HaveYouNoShame,” Zarif said in a message posted on this Twitter account late on Thursday, when he mentioned US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“Just as with Yemen, @SecPompeo blames Iran for unlawful US sanctions preventing Iranians’ access to financial services for food and medicine. Naturally, we will provide them for our people in spite of US efforts. But US is accountable for crimes against humanity re Iran & Yemen,” he added in a follow-up tweet.

It came after thirty-five Yemeni and international NGOs on Wednesday called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Yemen, where they warned the Saudi-led coalition’s war has put 14 million people on the brink of famine.

“With 14 million men, women and children on the brink of famine – half of the country’s population – there has never been a more urgent time to act,” the NGOs said in a statement.

The statement also called on the world to “secure an immediate cessation of hostilities” and “suspend the supply of arms at risk of being used in Yemen”.

Source: Iranian media