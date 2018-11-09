Turkish police found traces of hydrofluoric acid and other chemicals inside a well at the Saudi consul general’s home in Istanbul and think that journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s dismembered body was dissolved in acid in one of the rooms of the residence.

Citing an unidentified source from Turkish attorney general’s office, Al-Jazeera reported that the residence was searched by Turkish investigators two weeks after the killing.

“It would appear, according to the source that during that two-week period, acid was used to dispose of the dismembered body of Jamal Khashoggi,” saidAl Jazeera’s Andrew Simmons.

Saudi Arabia has admitted Jamal Khashoggi was killed inside its consulate in Istanbul and arrested 18 people but the whereabouts of the journalist’s body remains a mystery.

Saudi Consul Mohammad al-Otaibi returned to Saudi Arabia on Oct. 16, one day before his residence in Istanbul was searched by police for more than eight hours.

Khashoggi—a Saudi writer, United States resident and Washington Post columnist—entered the building on Oct. 2 to obtain documentation certifying he had divorced his ex-wife so he could remarry.

Source: Al-Jazeera