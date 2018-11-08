The Syrian Arab army managed, in a valiant and accurate operation, to liberate the civilians abducted by ISIL terrorist organization from Suwaida province weeks ago, following a fierce battle with an ISIL group in Humeima area northeast of Tadmur (Palmyra).

The army killed the terrorist groups’ members.

On October 20, a batch of women and children who had been abducted from al-Shabki village in Sweida eastern countryside were liberated from ISIL.

On July 25, ISIL kidnapped a number of civilians, most of whom were women and children.

Source: SANA