The Yemeni army and popular forces managed to cut off the supply lines to the Saudi-led mercenaries on the Western Coast after controlling Matina area in Tohayta directorate during Wednesday’s operations.

As a result, a large scale state of confusion spread over the ranks of the the Saudi-led forces in the area as they would face a shortage of weapons and foodstuffs.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Manar English Website