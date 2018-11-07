Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari deplored US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s remarks against Commander of IRGC Quds Force Major General Qassem Suleimani as “ridiculous”.

“Mr. Pempo, if you are not worried about your reputation, at least think about your country,” Major General Mohammad Jafari said on Tuesday, in an address to Pompeo.

“Why do you make these ridiculous statements, which come from a position of weakness?” he added.

“Do you really believe that Saudi Arabia, who has on its hand the blood of thousands of innocent people in Yemen and Bahrain as well as its citizens, is fighting terrorism?” the commander said according to Tasnim news agency.

He further underlined the important role of Major General Suleimani in the fight against ISIL in Iraq and Syria, stressing that the US and its regional allies have the blood of the oppressed people of the region on their hands.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Pompeo slammed General Suleimani and said, “This is a man who has American blood on his hands. He has killed American soldiers, and that’s not funny.”

“And the actions that the Islamic Republic of Iran are taking are not about little silly things that people get wrapped up here in Washington, D.C., but about very serious matters that impact all of Europe, all the Middle East and the world, and our young men and women who are in harm’s way today,” he added.

The remarks came as Major General Qassem Suleimani on Friday responded to US President Donald Trump’s announcement that ‘sanctions are coming’ with a Game of Thrones-inspired meme of his own.

“Come! We are waiting,” Major General Suleimani wrote on his Instagram page.

“I can stop you. Quds Force can stop you,” added Suleimani. “You start this war, but we will end it.”

Source: Iranian media