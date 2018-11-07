An Israeli minister has travelled to Oman to propose plans for a railway linking the Gulf to the Mediterranean via the occupied Palestinian territories at a world transport conference on Wednesday, his office said.

Transport and Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz, who reportedly arrived in Muscat on Sunday, is to make the pitch at the annual meeting of the International Road Transport Union.

The line would extend from Haifa, the occupied Palestine’s largest port, passing through Jordan before connecting with existing railways in the Gulf.

Last month, Katz said he had presented the plan to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose government had expressed interest in participating in the project.

His trip to Oman comes less than two weeks after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a surprise visit to the Gulf sultanate — the first in more than 20 years by an Israeli premier.

Source: AFP