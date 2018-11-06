Voting has continued for the crucial midterm elections in the United States which are seen as a litmus test for Donald Trump’s presidency so far. The outcome would determine the next two years of his presidency. Polling has started in more than 35 of the 50 states including Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Virginia at 6:00 am (local time). The results will start coming in shortly after the voting concludes.

Americans would elect 435 members of the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 Senate seats, 36 governors’ posts and seats in state legislatures across the country in the mid-term polls. Presently, the Republican party has the majority in both the Senate and the House and Trump and his team left no stone unturned to campaign in favor of his Republican party. While the Republicans have 235 seats, the Democrats have 193 in the House.

According to political pundits, the Democrats have a good chance of winning the House, while the Republicans are likely to retain the Senate. Elections for all the members of the House are held every two years. The Republicans are expected to increase their tally in the 100-Senate seat where they already have a very thin majority.

