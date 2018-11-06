Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says renewed sanctions on Iran following the pullout from the nuclear deal are absolutely illegitimate, adding that there will be ways to get around them.

Lavrov, meeting with his Spanish counterpart Josep Borrell in Madrid, says it is “unacceptable” for the US or other countries to negotiate using ultimatums.

For his part Borrell said that the EU reiterates its commitment to the Iran nuclear deal, considering that the US withdrawal from it is unjustifiable

Russia has continued to back the nuclear deal, along with France, UK, China and Germany.

Source: Al-Manar English Website