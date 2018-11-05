Saudi Journalist Dahham Al-Anzi, who is close to the crown prince Mohammad bin Salman, has appeared several times via the Israeli TV channels, highlighting the importance of the Saudi-Zionist ties in face of Iran.

Al-Anzi hailed the Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Oman, hoping that Sultan Qaboos visits the occupied Al-Quds (Jerusalem) in return.

The Saudi journalist boasted about his Jewish origins and stressed that his rulers do not have any problem to cooperate with the Zionist entity against “the common enemy, Iran”.

In this context, Al-Anzi expressed his hopes to see an Israeli embassy in Riyadh and a Saudi embassy in Al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Source: Al-Manar English Website