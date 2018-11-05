Iran on Monday urged the United Nations to hold the United States accountable for re-imposing sanctions on Tehran, branding the measures illegal and in violation of a Security Council resolution.

Iranian Ambassador Gholamali Khoshroo said in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that the “irresponsible conduct of the United States necessitates a collective response to uphold the rule of law.”

“The United Nations and its member-states, in accordance with the charter of the United Nations and the international law, should resist against these wrongful acts and hold the United States accountable for such acts,” he added.

President Donald Trump’s administration re-imposed sanctions lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal after pulling out of the international agreement reached between Iran, the United States and five other powers: Britain, France, Germany, China and Russia.

Source: AFP