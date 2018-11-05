The US-led coalition launched a new aggression against residential areas in Deir Ezzor on Monday, claiming the lives of three children.

Civil sources told SANA ‘s reporter that the US-led Coalition’s warplanes shelled during the past hours the residential neighborhoods in al-Shaf’a town in Bukamal countryside, killing three children and injuring many civilians.

The sources added that the coalition is striking the civilians’ houses in al- Shaf’a town under the pretext of combating ISIL terrorists, causing the displacement of hundreds of the civilians due to the bombs.

The assault on al-Shaf’a comes less than 48 hours after a massacre carried out against Hajin town by the international coalition, causing the martyrdom of 15 civilians, mostly women and children.

In the same context, civil sources at Hajjin town, 110 km east of Deir Ezzor confirmed that internationally –banned white phosphorus weapons bombs were dropped by the aircrafts of international coalition on al-Souq al-Jadeed in the town.

Many civilians were injured, and fire erupted in many shops and houses due to the assault.

Source: SANA