The sons of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed last month after entering the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul, issued an emotional appeal for the return of their father’s body.

In their first interview since their father was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul a month ago, Salah and Abdullah Khashoggi said they have endured weeks of anguish and uncertainty following his disappearance and death.

“I really hope that whatever happened wasn’t painful for him, or it was quick. Or he had a peaceful death,” Abdullah Khashoggi, 33 told the CNN interview.

Without their father’s body, the brothers say their family is unable to grieve or find closure.

“All what we want right now is to bury him in Al-Baqi (cemetery) in Medina (Saudi Arabia) with the rest of his family,” Salah said.

“I talked about that with the Saudi authorities and I just hope that it happens soon.”

Khashoggi was a US citizen and The Washington Post columnist, who would openly critique the kingdom, especially Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

He entered the diplomatic mission to obtain documents for a pending marriage, but never left the premises. Saudi authorities were for long in denial about his fate before they said he had been murdered during a “rogue” operation.

