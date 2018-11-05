Saudi billionaire businessman Al-Waleed bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has defended Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) amid an international outrage over the last month assassination of a dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey.

The wealthy and powerful prince who was last year detained in a so-called anti-corruption campaign led by MBS, appeared on the Fox News on Sunday to assure the American audience that the monarchy’s de facto ruler “will be 100 percent vindicated and exonerated.”

“I ask Saudi Arabia now publicly, through your program, to have the investigation made public as soon as possible,” he said. “I believe the Saudi crown prince will be 100 percent vindicated and exonerated.”

He reiterated during the interview that his detention was “forgiven and forgotten.”

“Now, yesterday is the anniversary of my detention one year ago. But I think this incident is behind us. And I believe that incident was important history for Saudi Arabia, because many of those detainees deserved to be there, because Saudi Arabia did have a lot of corruption.”

“Now, as for Crown Prince Mohammed, yes, I assure you he is for real. And all that he is doing is changing Saudi Arabia in a very revolutionary manner, socially, economically, financially, and even on the (INAUDIBLE) front.”

Bin Talal was freed from Riyadh’s Ritz-Carlton Hotel along with other royals, senior officials and businessmen, most of whom reached financial settlements with the authorities.

Source: Agencies