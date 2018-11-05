Hezbollah denounced as oppressive Bahraini regime’s court life sentence against opposition leader Sheikh Ali Salman and two former lawmakers.

The life sentences against Sheikh Salman and former MPs Sheikh Hasan Sulttan and Ali al-Asswad “clearly represents the dictator and oppressive identity of the rulers of Bahrain who aim to intimidate their people and make them lose hope of securing any reform or change in the Kingdom,” Hezbollah said in a statement on Sunday.

The time of the sentence comes ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s planned visit to Manama, the statement published by Hezbollah’s Media Relations added.

It “aims at sending an oppressive message to the Bahraini people in order to prevent them from expressing their true stance which refuses all forms of normalization with Zionist entity and supports resistance.”

Hezbollah meanwhile, voiced solidarity with Sheikh Salman and the two MPs, stressing that the life sentences handed against them will make the people of Bahrain more determined to secure just.

Source: Hezbollah Media Relations