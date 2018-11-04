The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards told the US President Donald Trump on Sunday “never threaten” Iran.

“Never threaten the Iranian people… do not make military threats against us, and do not frighten us from military threats… We are still hearing the cries of US troops in the Gulf,” Mohammad Ali Jaafari told the marchers who had gathered in central Tehran to mark the seizure of the US embassy, known as “den of spies”, on November 4, 1979.

The top commander said Iran would resist and defeat US’ psychological war and sanctions against its vital oil sector.

“America has launched an economic and psychological war as a last resort … But America’s plots and its plans for sanctions will be defeated through continued resistance,” Jaafari said.

Talking about the occasion, Jaafari said that if Americans remained in their ‘Den of Espionage’, the Islamic Revolution would not last for forty years.

The Iranian commander said the United States has always faced defeats in its encounters with Iran, adding that Washington’s inability to implement the so-called ‘New Middle East’ policies is among the main US’ failures.

“As the western think tanks confess, the US power is waning and its tool of sanctions is losing its effectiveness,” he said.

“With the help of God and resistance of Iranian nation, the recent economic and psychological war will also end with Iran’s victory.”

Source: Iranian media