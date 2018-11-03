Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qasemi said Friiday that there is no need for concerns over the US’ Nov. 5 sanctions, reassuring that Washington cannot take any measures against the Iranian nation.

In a statement on Friday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qasemi said the sanctions which the United States sought to impose on Iran through exerting pressure on the international community have failed to reach their desired results.

It does not seem to me that the US has any more leverage on other countries and global economic institutions [to pressure Iran], he added.

“What can be assumed at the moment is that [the US sanctions] is part of the same extensive psychological warfare that aims to cause fear and panic for the Iranian nation and get close to its goals to some extent,” Qasemi said.

He added that the US’ objective is to cover up all the failures it has accumulated with respect to its use of the economic sanctions regime.

Qasemi further maintained that the sanctions countdown on the website of the US Department of State is more like a “joke”, deeming the move “childish” and a mere “toy” for the United States.

Source: Mehr News Agency