One US occupation soldier was killed and another wounded in an “apparent insider attack” in Kabul on Saturday, NATO said, in the latest such assault on international forces in Afghanistan.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the third so-called “green-on-blue” attack in less than three weeks that have rattled foreign occupaton troops tasked with training and assisting the war-torn country’s military.

The Taliban claimed two similar attacks in the western province of Herat on October 22 and the southern province of Kandahar on October 18. General Scott Miller, the top NATO and US commander in Afghanistan, narrowly escaped the latter attack that killed a powerful police chief.

“Initial reports indicate the attacker was a member of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces,” NATO’s Resolute Support mission said in a statement.

The attacker was killed by “other Afghan forces”, it added.

