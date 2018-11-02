The Yemeni rocketry force fired a ballistic missile (Badr 1-P) at a military camp for the Saudi-led mercenaries in Najran, killing or injuring scores of them.

The Yemeni army and popular committees launched several attacks on the military sites of the the Saudi-led mercenaries on the Western Coast, inflicting heavy losses upon them.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Manar English Website