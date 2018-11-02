A group of pro-Zionist U.S. evangelical figures, including several of President Trump’s evangelical advisers, met Thursday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in Riyadh.

The US delegation included heads of pro-Zionist organizations, including Mike Evens who introduces himself online as a Zionist leader.

In this context, the Washington Post mentioned that the Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demanded the US administration to support bin Salman and ignore the murder of the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The delegation hailed in the statement publicizing the two-hour meeting with bin Salman.

The meeting at the royal palace comes amid widespread questions about the role the prince played in the operation that left Khashoggi dead after he entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

