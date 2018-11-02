The development came days after the Saudi prosecutor-general acknowledged that the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, had been plotted in advance. Riyadh maintains that the assassination was a rogue operation, and has nothing to do with the royal family.

Norway summoned the Saudi ambassador on Thursday over the death of The Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, the Norwegian Foreign Minister, Ine Eriksen Soereide, announced on Friday.

“We have raised the murder of Jamal Khashoggi and presented our point of view to the Saudi ambassador several times after it was known. We underlined how seriously we take this issue again yesterday, when he was at the Foreign Ministry for a discussion,” Ine Eriksen Soereide said in a statement.

Jamal Khashoggi was last seen entering the Saudi Consulate General in Istanbul on October 2. His death was confirmed on October 19 by the Saudi prosecutor-general after weeks of speculation and reports that the journalist could have been murdered inside the consular premises.

Source: Sputnik