The US Central Command said that the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have suspended their fight against the ISIL terror group due to attacks on them by Turkey in the north of Syria.

“The Syrian Democratic Forces have temporarily suspended offensive actions against ISIS in response to cross border attacks by Turkey against SDF positions in Northern Syria. We anticipate this will be a temporary suspension,” US Central Command spokesman, Navy Capt. Bill Urban said in a statement.

The official called for the de-escalation of the situation and emphasized that “unity of focus on the defeat of ISIS is imperative,” said referring to ISIL.

On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the upcoming launch of an offensive against the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), a large branch of the SDF, in Syria. Turkey believes that the YPG is affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), listed as a terrorist group by Ankara.

Source: Agencies