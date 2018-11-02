Saudi-led coalition launched a series of strikes on dozens of targets across the Yemeni capital, Sanaa overnight Thursday.

Yemen’s Al-Massirah TV channel reported that more than 30 strikes hit Delmi air base in Sanaa and the neighboring area.

The strikes also targeted Hamdan governorate and Jarban camp in Sanhan governorate. Both Hamdan and Sanhan are in Sanaa province.

For its part, the coalition’s spokesman, Turki Maliki claimed that the strikes ballistic missile and drone sites at the international airport of Sanaa.

“The General Forces Command has launched an operation to destroy ballistic missiles and drones that were launched from the Sanaa airport and the Delmi air base. The coalition struck military targets in the area of the Delmi base in Sanaa and destroyed ballistic missile launch sites and drone stations,” Maliki told Al Ekhbariya broadcaster.

Earlier this week, US officials called for halting the war in Yemen, with US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis saying the US had been watching the conflict “for long enough,” and that he believed Saudi Arabia and the UAE were ready for talks.

Ansarullah revolutionary movement doubted the US remarks, stressing that the Yemeni people “will not be fooled” by such calls.

Mohammed al-Bakhiiti, a member of Ansarullah’s Political Council, told Al-Manar on Thursday that if US officials are honest they have to stop the aggression on Yemen.

