The leaderships of the two resistance movements of Hamas and Islamic Jihad held a meeting at the headquarters of the former in Palestine, highlighting the importance of the coordination between all the Palestinian factions in face of the Israeli aggression.

A joint statement after the meeting stressed that the Return Protests on Gaza border would continue till breaking the blockade imposed on the Strip, emphasizing the necessity of developing the event in order to reach its target.

Hamas and Jihad also hailed the Lebanese-Palestinian efforts exerted to end the the bloody clashes which erupted recently in Miyeh-W-Miyeh Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon.

Source: Al-Manar English Website