German Chancellor Angela Merkel was in Ukraine Thursday to discuss the peace process in the east of the country as well as the controversial expansion of a Russian gas pipeline.

The one-day visit is her first since the signing of the Minsk accord in early 2015, which has so far failed to achieve its aim of bringing peace to eastern Ukraine.

Talks between the chancellor and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko were underway at his official residence, the presidency said in a statement.

Merkel will also meet Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman.

Talks will focus on flashpoint areas including the self-described separatist Donbass republic and Moscow-annexed Crimea, the Ukrainian presidency said.

