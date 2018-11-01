Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Wednesday that the false flags planted by Israel’s spy agency Mossad against Iran only strengthens the country’s resolve to engage constructively with the world.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that “Mossad’s perverse & stubborn planting of false flags” will only strengthen Iran’s resolve to engage constructively with the world.

Noting that he would expound on this issue later, the Iranian top diplomat referred to his talks with Pakistan’s senior officials in Islamabad on Wednesday, which were preceded by tripartite meeting with Turkey and Azerbaijan on Tuesday.

Zarif stressed that “solid relations” with neighboring countries is Iran’s “priority”.

His remarks seem to be in reaction to certain reports in Israeli news outlets that pointed to the role of Mossad in providing Denmark with false information about a supposed “assassination plot” that was blamed on Iran.

Iran has strongly rejected the allegation, saying it is “in line with the conspiracies and plots of the enemies of Iran who cannot stand the good and growing relations between Iran and Europe in the current special situation.”

The Iranian foreign ministry also summoned the Danish ambassador to Tehran to express its protest at the “hasty” reactions of Danish officials to anti-Iran accusations.

Iranian Ambassador to London Hamid Baeidinjead also said Denmark’s allegations are “peculiarly timed”, adding that “US and its regional clients are desperate for any distraction from their moral & political failures.”

Israel’s spy agency Mossad was also responsible for providing false information to France about a plan for an attack on the gathering of the anti-Iran terrorist group Mujahedin-e-Khalq (MEK) in Paris.

Source: Mehr News Agency