The killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi could not have been carried out without orders from someone in a senior position, the spokesman for Turkey’s ruling AK Party said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in Ankara, Omer Celik said Turkey would not let anyone cover up Khashoggi’s killing, and added that it was not possible that Saudi officials had still not found the journalist’s body.

Earlier on Wednesday, Istanbul’s chief prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday (Oct 31) that journalist Jamal Khashoggi was suffocated in a premeditated killing as soon as he entered Saudi Arabia’s consulate four weeks ago, and his body was then dismembered and disposed of.

In a statement issued after two days of talks with Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor Saud al-Mojeb, it also said no concrete results were reached in those meetings.

“Despite our well-intentioned efforts to reveal the truth, no concrete results have come out of those meetings,” the Istanbul prosecutor’s office said of the talks on Monday and Tuesday between Mojeb and Istanbul chief prosecutor Irfan Fidan.

