The Omani foreign minister Yusuf bin Alawi met the Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas on Wednesday and delivered a letter about Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the Gulf sultanate last week, official Palestinian media said.

The Omani minister gave Abbas the letter from Oman’s Sultan Qaboos, official Palestinian news agency WAFA said.

It gave no further details on their discussions in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank.

On October 25, Netanyahu paid an official visit to Oman for the first time, meeting with Sultan Qaboos.

Source: Websites